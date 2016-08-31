Lenovo's Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wants to Be Your New TV

Whether you're streaming from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube or a Plex server. Lenovo is betting you'll want a tablet for your entertainment needs, and introduced the Yoga Tab 3 Plus at IFA in Berlin. The tablet starts at $300 and will be available in October.

If the Yoga Tab 3 Plus looks familiar, that's because it shares an aesthetic with the older Yoga Tab 3 Pro. Unlike the Pro, the Plus doesn't feature a Pico projector (part of what made it one of our favorite Android tablets). The Plus has a 10.1-inch, 2560 x 1600 display and four front-facing JBL speakers for your movie-watching needs. Lenovo claims that the battery will last up to 18 hours.

The tablet also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-MP front camera. It comes with 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB through microSD), 3GB of RAM and includes a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 6.0 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

We'll let you know what we think when we get to test one for ourselves.