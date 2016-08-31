Trending

Lenovo's Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wants to Be Your New TV

By News 

Whether you're streaming from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube or a Plex server. Lenovo is betting you'll want a tablet for your entertainment needs, and introduced the Yoga Tab 3 Plus at IFA in Berlin. The tablet starts at $300 and will be available in October.

If the Yoga Tab 3 Plus looks familiar, that's because it shares an aesthetic with the older Yoga Tab 3 Pro. Unlike the Pro, the Plus doesn't feature a Pico projector (part of what made it one of our favorite Android tablets). The Plus has a 10.1-inch, 2560 x 1600 display and four front-facing JBL speakers for your movie-watching needs. Lenovo claims that the battery will last up to 18 hours.

The tablet also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-MP front camera. It comes with 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB through microSD), 3GB of RAM and includes a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 6.0 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

We'll let you know what we think when we get to test one for ourselves.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.