Kingston Announces World's Largest USB 3.0 Thumb Drive

When it comes to certain product categories, bigger really is better. This is especially true in the realm of storage. Kingston has announced the DataTraveler Hyper X 3.0 1 TB USB 3.0 flash drive, which is the world's largest USB 3.0 stick. We're talking up to a terabyte in your pocket.

With respective read and write speeds of 240/160MBps, the DataTraveler Hyper X 3.0 features data transfer rates that are on par with some low to mid-range SSDs. The 512 GB version is available now for a whopping $800, and the pricing for the 1TB version has yet to be announced.

"Our new DataTraveler HyperX Predator 3.0 allows users to store their entire digital world on a portable USB 3.0 Flash drive," said Andrew Ewing, Flash memory business manager, Kingston. "The large capacity and fast USB 3.0 transfer speeds allow users to save time as they can access, edit and transfer applications or files such as HD movies directly from the drive without any performance lag."

If you're going to carry around your life on a thumb drive, it had better look good. That's why the casing is made of zinc alloy metal for superior quality, shock resistance and high-end design. The DataTraveler HyperX Predator 3.0 also ships with a custom Kingston key ring and a HyperX valet keychain.

The drive is backed by a five-year warranty and free technical support.