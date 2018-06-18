The Excellent iPad Pro Is $150 Off

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro represents the creme de la creme of the tablet market. It packs a state of the art screen, blazing fast components, and a manageable form factor.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking $100 to $150 off every iPad Pro model. The 64GB model sells for $549.99 ($100 off), the 256GB model for $649.99 ($150 off), and the 512GB model for $849.99 ($150 off).

Buy on Best Buy

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is our favorite tablet thanks to its blazing fast six-core A10X Fusion chip, stunning 2,224 x 1,668 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 4GB of RAM. This hardware trifecta allows Apple's tablet to scorch every competitor in its path, including Apple's own MacBook and MacBook Air.

When coupled with the App Store's high-quality apps, the iPad Pro becomes a powerful tool not just for consuming media, but also creating it.

In terms of battery life, the tablet provided us with nearly 14 hours of run time, which blows away all other competitors.

If you need plenty of storage and don't mine a previous-gen CPU, Best Buy also has the 128GB iPad Mini 4 for $299.99 ($100 off).