Browser Issues Top List of iPad Air, Kindle Fire HDX Complaints

The holidays are here, which means some of you might be finding a brand new tablet under the tree. And while few things are more exciting than playing with your new tech toy, it's important to take note of any technical issues your device may have. Q&A website FixYa released its December 2013 tablet report, which highlights a high volume of web surfing problems on the iPad Air and Amazon Kindle Fire HDX, among other known issues with popular slates.

FixYa reports that 30 percent of iPad Air owners have asked about crashing issues when using Safari, while 25 percent of Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 users had similar issues with Amazon's Silk Browser. These problems can sometimes be caused by an overload of cookies, so be sure to check out our iPad and Kindle Fire HDX tutorials for clearing your cache if you're having this issue.

MORE: 15 Ways to Speed Up Your Boot and Shutdown Times

For Apple's iPad Mini with Retina Display, the most commonly-reported issues were screen-related. Some users mentioned a "ghosting" effect, in which some images stay on the screen while switching from one app to another.

Microsoft's Surface 2 tablet was also included in FixYa's report, as 25 percent of Surface 2 owners complained about its lack of app selection compared to iOS and Android. This is something we mentioned in our full review of the Surface 2, and is something that can only be fixed if the Windows app store gets more popular titles.