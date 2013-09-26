iOS 7.0.2 Update Fixes Lock Screen Workaround

Just a week after the official launch of Apple's iOS 7, the operating system has received a couple of post-release patches. In the wake of a notable vulnerability exposed in the OS' lock screen, today's 7.0.2 update arrived to make your iDevice slightly more secure.

Shortly after iOS 7's release last week, a user was able to bypass the lock screen of an iOS 7 device by performing a somewhat intricate workaround that involves holding the phone's sleep button to shut it down, hitting cancel and double-tapping the home button. Doing so allows you to access the camera app, which in turn gives a user the option to share content to the phone owner's contacts and social media accounts.

The 19.5 MB 7.0.2 update closes this small gap for would-be hackers, though Apple did not note whether or not you can still use Siri from a locked phone. Aside from fortifying the iOS 7 lock screen, version 7.0.2 brings back the option for a Greek keyboard when entering a passcode.

Both iOS 7 and the new iPhone 5s have sparked a variety of conversation surrounding mobile security. The NYPD recently praised the OS for its new Activation Lock feature, while several hackers claimed to have hacked the 5s' new fingerprint-based Touch ID system. As with any new operating system, the security of iOS 7 will continue to be tested from tech-savvy users, and the mobile phone giant will have to respond accordingly.