Intel Shows Off Cove Point Tablet-Ultrabook Hybrid Running Windows 8

Is this the future of Windows notebooks? At IDF 2012 in Beijing, Intel showed off an Ultrabook hybrid running a Consumer Preview of Windows 8. This laptop-tablet hybrid, dubbed Cove Point by Intel, features an Ivy Bridge processor as well as a 12.5-inch touchscreen, HDMI output and two USB 3.0 ports.

At first blush, the device looks more like a tablet than a clamshell laptop – when closed, the touchscreen lies flush against the back of the device, facing upward. Pushing the screen forward and up reveals the keyboard beneath and transforms the device from a tablet to a laptop.

Although a release date for the Cove Point Ultrabook-hybrid hasn't been set, the device is rumored to cost as much as $1,000.

