HP TouchPad Price Staying at $399, Would You Buy It Now?

First it dropped by $50, then $100. And now HP has confirmed that its TouchPad tablet will stay at a low $399 for the 16GB version and $499 for the 32GB model. Would you snatch one up now? Take the poll below and tell us if the TouchPad is priced just right.

Pros & Cons

On paper, $399 is a pretty good deal for a slate that runs the slick and easy-to-use webOS. Beats Audio and and Flash support are also pluses. Then again, this tablet didn't impress us as much as we'd hope in our TouchPad review. And while the recent software update helped fix some bugs and made the accelerometer less oversensitive, the price cut does nothing to trim the fat from the relatively thick and heavy design.

HP doesn't have the $399 price all to its lonesome either. The Asus Eee Pad Transformer has the same price and offers a lighter design and longer battery life. And you can add an optional keyboard dock. The Acer Iconia A500 is another $399 Android tablet, which offers a sturdy metal design along with a full-size USB port. What the TouchPad has going versus Honeycomb tablets is a more multitasking-friendly interface, a better keyboard, and great synergy (pun intended) with webOS phones through features like Touch to Share. So what say you value-conscious tablet shoppers?

