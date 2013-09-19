HP Slate 7 Extreme Hands-on: Tegra 4 Power with Pen

It looks like the Tegra Note tablet just got a big partner. It appears Nvidia's tablet reference design has morphed into HP’s new Slate 7 Extreme tablet. Running a Tegra 4 processor, the 7-inch slate will attempt to steal some thunder from the Google Nexus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 come November.

Similar to the upcoming Galaxy Note 3, the Slate 7 Extreme comes with a stylus. Once we removed the stylus from its embedded holder, a box launches with icons for Nvidia Note and Write. The Slate 7 continued to impress with its lack of latency and its excellent palm rejection.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

The tablet also has a Lasso feature that lets us draw a circle around content we wanted to save or share from documents, homescreens, and websites, similar to the Note 3’s Air Command feature. There’s also the Camera Awesome app that allows users to take pics in HDR and video in slow motion.

In addition to the Tegra 4 CPU, the Slate 7 Extreme will ship with Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) and feature a 1280 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via the microSD slot), a front-facing camera and a 5 megapixel rear facing camera.

No word on pricing, but expect the HP Slate 7 Extreme to be priced competitively with the 7-inch competition.