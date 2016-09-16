HP Refreshes its ProBook 400 Line with Kaby Lake CPUs

Just because you're part of a small business doesn't mean you can't have a great looking computer. At least, that's what HP is trying to say with its updated ProBook 400 line of laptops that are available now starting at $499. The company has redesigned the computer because, as HP's blog post says, millennials want style.

Photo credit: Sam Rutherford

The line consists of five modes: ProBook 430 G4, 440 G4, 450 G4, 455G4 and 470 G4.

Each of the five models share a similar design -- a slim wedge in asteroid silver with a reflective HP badge on the lid. HP claims that the computers are MIL-STD 810G tested against drops, shocks, vibrations and extreme temperatures.The ProBook 430 has a 13.3-inch display, the 440 has a 14-inch screen, the 450 and 455 are both 15.6inchers and the 470 boasts a 17-inch panel. Each model has a 1080p options, but you'll have to pay extra for it.

MORE: Best HP Laptops

There are some updates under the hood, too. The new ProBooks run on Intel's latest 7th generation Kaby Lake CPUs (the ProBook 455 has an option for AMD's 7th Generation A-Series APUs) and discrete Nvidia GeForce 930MX GPUs, as well as the latest USB Type-C ports.

Photo credit: Sam Rutherford

On the security side, the computers include TPM to encrypt secure data, HP's BIOSphere, which can restore itself to a safe state if it is compromised, and optional fingerprint readers.

You can see the full list of configurations here, and we'll let you know what we think if we get our hands on the new ProBooks in our labs.

HP Laptop Guide