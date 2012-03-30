How To Tell if your Apps are Using Too Many Resources in Windows 8

A neat little feature that was added to Windows 8 is the ability to check on what resources your apps are using. This can be very helpful in determining why your computer might be going slow, why its battery isn't lasting as long as you'd like or the causes of other problems. Here's how to use the new and improved task manager to do just that.

1. Open the Charms menu by hovering over the bottom or top right corners of your screen.

2. Search for Task Manager.

3. Select More Details at the bottom of the Task Manager.

4. Use the Peformance and App History tabs to see all sorts of useful information on the Apps that you have been using.

