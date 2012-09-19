How to Set VIP Contacts in Mail for iOS 6

Apple has brought the VIP feature over from OS X Mountain Lion’s Mail app to iOS 6, and now it works with iCloud. To add a contact to your VIP list:

• Open the Mail app and select the Mailboxes tab.

• Tap the VIP tab and press Add VIP.

• Find the person you want to name as a VIP and tap their name. Now whenever you receive a message from that person, it will appear in your Notification Center.

