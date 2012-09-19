How to Create Custom Auto-Reply Messages in iOS 6

You can’t answer every phone call you get, but dismissing a call is rude. That’s why Apple has added auto-reply messages to iOS 6. Although you start out with three basic messages, you may want to customize them to your own needs. To do this:

• Open the Settings menu and tap the Phone tab.

• Select the Reply with Message tab under the Calls heading.

• Tap on the message you want to alter and start typing.

• When you are finished entering your message, tap the Phone button in the top left corner of the screen and you’re finished.

