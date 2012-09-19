Trending

How to Create Custom Auto-Reply Messages in iOS 6

By News 

You can’t answer every phone call you get, but dismissing a call is rude. That’s why Apple has added auto-reply messages to iOS 6. Although you start out with three basic messages, you may want to customize them to your own needs. To do this:

Open the Settings menu and tap the Phone tab.

Select the Reply with Message tab under the Calls heading.

Tap on the message you want to alter and start typing.

• When you are finished entering your message, tap the Phone button in the top left corner of the screen and you’re finished.

21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

Maps 

Siri 

Facebook and Twitter Integration 

 Photo Sharing 

 Safari 

Phone 

Mail 

Daniel P. HOWLEY

A newspaper man at heart, Dan Howley wrote for Greater Media Newspapers before joining Laptopmag.com. He also served as a news editor with ALM Media’s Law Technology News, and he holds a B.A. in English from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.