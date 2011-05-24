How To Access Notifications With Your Android Phone

While iOS offers notifications, they’re presented pop-up style with little boxes you have to accept or ignore. Android takes a less intrusive approach with a notification shade that displays all of your notifications in one place, whether it’s new e-mail notifications, alerts when apps have been installed, Facebook messages, or quickly accessing music that’s currently playing.

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.