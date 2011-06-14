Hands-On with Toshiba's Qosmio X775, and New Satellite P, L, and C Notebooks

Toshiba pulled the wraps off of a slew of new consumer notebooks today including the Qosmio X775-Q7272 gaming system, its high-end Satellite P series, and its entrey-level C and L lines. Ranging in screen size from 14 to 17.3 inches and boasting robust second-gen Intel Core and AMD processors, these models are aimed squarely at power mobile users. They also have nice extras such as enhanced audio and beefed-up speaker systems. All these laptops will also offer Toshiba's Sleep & Charge feature that lets users power devices via USB even when the notebook is turned off.

The Qosmio X775-Q7272 has a starting price tag of $1,199. A little smaller than the 18 inches of the previous generation, the Qosmio X775 still has a large 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, Blu-ray drive, and a pair of harmon kardon speakers (plus a subwoofer on the bottom). Further enhancing audio quality is premium processing by Dolby Advanced Audio and Waves Maxx Audio 3. Also onboard the 6.6-pound machine is Nvidia's newest GeForce GTX560M graphics with Optimus technology to save power when not engaged in demanding 3D tasks.

The $1,449 configuration of the X775 includes a powerful 2.0-GHz Intel Core i7-2630 CPU, dual 500GB 7200RPM hard drives, a Blu-ray player, and 6GB of DDR3 memory. A 3D version (starting at $1,899), the X770, has a 120Hz, 1920 x 1080 display, a 1.25 TB hard drive with Hybrid Drive technology, and a Blu-ray rewriteable drive.

As a nice add-on, if you configure the Qosmio (or the 17-inch Satellite P) with a 3D display, the notebook will also come with dual webcams, so you can create 3D content yourself.

The Satellite P series takes the place of the A and M series from previous generations. Toshiba will offer the P Series in 14, 15, and 17-inch sizes. All come with Toshiba's Fusion X2 finish, a series of lines going across the deck and lid that are excellent at keeping fingerprints away. The P series will also feature harman/kardon audio across all systems, as well as USB 3.0.

Processor options will include second-generation Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce GT 540M graphics with battery-saving Optimus technology, and AMD's new A6-3400M APU with AMD Radeon graphics.

The 14-inch Satellite P745 starts at $699, the 15-inch Satellite P755 starts at $629, and the 17-inch Satellite P775 starts at $629. Another variation, the Satellite P750, will feature a 15.6-inch 120Hz TruBrite 3D-capable display powered by Nvidia's 3D Vision technology. The P750, which will start at $1,199, also comes with a pair of Nvidia 3D glasses.

Toshiba is also refreshing its entry-level Satellite C and L series, whose starting prices will range from $399 for a 15.3-inch notebook and $599 for a 17.3-inch system. They, too, will also have a Fusion finish, but the Matrix pattern (as seen above) is flush with the glossy deck. These notebooks will also come with second-gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, and a host of hard drive sizes.

Stay tuned for our full reviews.