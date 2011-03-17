Hands-on Photos of Dell's Updated Inspiron R with Interchangeable Lids; starts at $529--Lids cost $20

Dell just added a whole new layer of customization with its new Inspiron R line of budget notebooks. These new systems have lids that customers can swap out on their own--a small button at the base of the screen lets you pop the lid off and replace it with a new one. The system, is called SWITCH by Design Studio, and will have solid-color lids that cost $19.99, and patterned lids--there will be 22 to start--will cost $39.99.

Of course, pretty colors aren't the only thing the Inspiron R has going for it. The line is being updated with the second-gen Intel Core processor, an HD webcam, chiclet-style keyboard, USB 3.0, and optional support for 3D movie playback on a 3D-enabled TV using the Inspiron R's HDMI 1.4 port.

The Inspiron R will come in a 14, 15, and 17-inch size; starting pricing is as follows:

Inspiron 14R: $579

Inspiron 15R: $529

Inspiron 17R: $579

Size (with 6-cell battery):

14” : 13.5 x 9.7 x 1.2 - 1.3 inches

15” : 14.8 x 10.2 x 1.17 - 1.34 inches

17” : 16.5 x 11.3 x 1.17- 1.34 inches

Weight (the optional SWITCH lid design adds about 0.4 pounds to each of these weights):

14” : 4.94 lb (6-cell); 5.32 lb (9-cell)

15” : 5.39 lb (6-cell); 5.79 lb (9-cell)

17” : 6.65 lb (6-cell); 7.03 lb (9-cell)

Processor:

2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-2310M

2.3-GHz Intel Core i5-2410M

2.0-GHz Intel Core i7-2630QM

Graphics: