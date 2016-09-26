Google Veep Teases Major Android Change for Oct. 4 Event

Google just raised the stakes for its own upcoming event. On Saturday (Sept. 24), Hiroshi Lockheimer, the Senior VP of Android, Google Play, and Chrome tweeted "We announced the 1st version of Android 8 years ago today. I have a feeling 8 years from now we'll be talking about Oct 4, 2016."

To put the October 4th event on parallel with such a historic date for Android points to the possibility that we'll finally see the merging of Android and Chrome first teased last October. Until now, the October 4th event was expected to focus only on hardware, but Android Police believes that Google will show off such an operating system, which is supposedly dubbed 'Andromeda.'

9to5Google reports that Google is testing this platform on the HTC-made 8.9-inch Nexus 9 tablet that was released in 2014. The site believes it found evidence of the testing in a graphics performance test found in the Android Open Source Project.

Comments in the code suggest Google is running the test file on both Andromeda and Android devices, and that the Nexus 9 scores "around 8.8" on the test. That score means the 2014 tablet barely clears the 8.0 threshold that the test says Google requires for Andromeda devices.

Why would Google be testing its next platform on a years-old device? If the purpose is to make an OS that runs well on both laptops and Android hardware, this mid-size screen with yesterday's specs (it has 2GB of RAM and an Nvidia Tegra K1 processor) may be a means to test backwards compatibility.

