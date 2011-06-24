Google Responds to FTC Investigation

Google has issued an official response to the Federal Trade Commission's inquiry into the search giant's business operations. As reported by VentureBeat, and posted on Google's official blog, the response states that the company will work with the FTC and answer any questions the agency may have.

In the post, author and Google Fellow Amit Singhal says, "We aim to provide relevant answers as quickly as possible—and our product innovation and engineering talent have delivered results that users seem to like, in a world where the competition is only one click away. Still, we recognize that our success has led to greater scrutiny."

Singhal goes on to state that Google is still, " unclear exactly what the FTC’s concerns are, but we’re clear about where we stand."

The New York Times says the FTC's investigation could, "turn into the biggest showdown between the Unied States government and a major technology company since the Microsoft antitrust trial that began in the late 1990's."

The Times also quotes a statement issued by FairSearch.org, a group representing Google critics including Microsoft and travel websites Expedia and Travelocity, that states, "anti-competitive practices include scraping and using other companies' content without their permission, deceptive display of search results, manipulation of search results to favor Google's products, and the acquisition of competitive threats to Google's dominance. Google's practices are deserving of full-scale investigations by the U.S. antitrust authorities."

But in his blog post, Singhal says that using Google is a choice that users make. "There are lots of other choices available to you for getting information: other general-interest search engines, specialized search engines, direct navigation to websites, mobile applications, social networks, and more. Because of the many choices available to you, we work constantly on making search better and will continue to follow the principles that have guided us from the beginning."

via VentureBeat, NYTimes.com