Google Glass Firmware Reveals Guitar Tuning, 3D Model Features

Google Glass may not hit the market for another year, but we’re already seeing indications of what it may be able to do. According to the latest firmware, the heads up display will be capable of creating 3D models, tuning your musical instruments and detecting your winks, among other functions.

The firmware, which was spotted by Android Police, lists a slew of new features found in the GlassVoice APK. This APK lists all of the options that are available in the “Ok Glass” menu of voice commands, which currently lets you take a picture, record a video, send a message or get directions.

The APK, however, reveals a much lengthier list of options that include calling a car service, crafting a 3D model, playing a game, starting a round of golf, tuning an instrument, starting a timer, checking in to a location or learning a song along. Google Glass’ 5-megapixel camera looks like it may also be able to capture panoramic images when it launches as well.

In addition to adding new capabilities, Google may also alter the way users interact with Glass in the final build. Although apps such as Winky already let you snap a photo by blinking your eye, the APK now includes a file called double blink detector, hinting that we may be able to blink twice to issue a command to Glass.

Google Glass has been available to those in the Explore Edition program for several months, but the search engine giant has yet to finalize a release date for the mass production unit. The wearable device features adjustable nose pads and a frame that it claims will “fit any face.” It’s powered by a TI OMAP 4430 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. The headset uses bone conduction technology to transmit sound rather than traditional speakers, which means that it will slightly vibrate to emit sound directly to your eardrum.

While Glass may be hogging the spotlight when it comes to wearable tech, numerous competitors are crafting heads-up displays of their own. For instance, Vuzix’ M100 headset is essentially a miniature Android-powered computer that can attach to your smartphone via Bluetooth. The Telepathy One, another Glass rival, features a sleek, futuristic design unlike other competing heads-up displays. Little is known about its software at the moment, but the company is aiming for a 2014 release.

via Android Police