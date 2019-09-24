Trending

Google Docs Just Made Tracking Word Count (and Anxiety) Way Easier: Here's How

By News 

Google rolled out a new tool for Google Docs that keeps track of your word count in real time, which may prove useful for folks looking to get that word count up (or keep it down). Or, if you're like me, it'll just crank up that anxiety to a 10 (50 words — help!).

To enable this tool, go to Tools > Word Count and check the box "Display word count while typing." It should pop up in the bottom-left corner of your screen. If you want to display the word count in a specific sentence, all you have to do is highlight it with your cursor (102 words — ugh).

You can also click on the bottom-left counter to reveal the page count, character count and character count excluding spaces. The counter can also default to one of the three other trackers if you're more focused on page count for an essay or character count for those slick meta descriptions (152 words — eh).

Unfortunately (or fortunately), there's no setting that can keep the word counter consistent throughout all of your Google Docs, so you have to turn it on for each individual doc. As much as I love/hate this tool, there should be a toggle for an always-on setting to rectify this (202 words — almost).

We hope that this tip helps you out in your future writing endeavors. Don't be afraid to check out more of our Google Docs tips (227 words — finally).

Credit: Google

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.