Video Shows Samsung Galaxy Gear Smartwatch Paired With Galaxy S4

One of the major drawbacks to Samsung’s Galaxy Gear watch is that it’s only compatible with the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014), but that could all change soon enough. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S4 will support the Gear come October, but that hasn’t stopped some owners from dabbling with the device now.

Earlier this week The Korea Times reported that Samsung will roll out an update for its S4 that will bring Galaxy Gear compatibility in October. A recently published video, however, shows the Galaxy Gear currently working with the Galaxy S4, although it can only support basic functions at this time. French Samsung blog Planete Galaxy has posted footage of a Galaxy S4 downloading and installing the Gear Manager app before syncing up with the watch.

It hasn’t been made clear if the S4 has been hacked or tampered with, but the video depicts what appears to be a standard Galaxy S4 handset. As demonstrated, the user simply downloaded and installed the Gear’s accompanying app without performing any extra steps, although we have no idea what the S4 owner may have done beforehand off-camera.

The Galaxy Gear doesn’t support any apps just yet, but it can perform simple tasks such as streaming music from the Galaxy S4 according to the video. While this doesn’t offer the complete Gear experience, it seems to be a strong indicator that full support for the Galaxy S4 will be coming soon.

In the same Korea Times article cited above, a Samsung executive said that the Galaxy Gear is missing “something special.” The company is already believed to launch a successor to the Galaxy Gear in early 2014, which we hope will be compatible with more Android devices at launch if the rumors are true. The Gear currently costs $299 and comes with a 1.63-inch Super AMOLED display and a 1.9-megapixel camera built into its strap.Sony’s new Smartwatch 2, however, is believed to be slightly cheaper at about $279 and works with different Android devices. It’s also waterproof and supports NFC.

via Planete Galaxy, The Korea Times