Gaming Headphones to Rule Your Online World

With games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Half Life 2 getting wrapped up in the world of multiplayer-online gaming has never been better. But the constant rat-tat-tat from your speakers is likely to drive your family crazy quickly.

We sought out four of the latest gaming headphone-and-microphone combos so that you can stay in touch with your friends and annihilate the virtual bad guys without driving your family to Arkham Asylum. These headsets are all under $200 and two of them retail for less than $100, and can be found for even less online.