Samsung Galaxy S5 Specs vs the Competition: Top Smartphones Compared

Samsung's hotly anticipated Galaxy S5 is here, and it will make you drool. With a new iPhone 5s-like fingerprint scanner and a beefed up 16-MP rear camera, the Galaxy S5 looks set to be a champion among its peers. Now that we have the specs, find out how well Samsung's latest flagship phone stacks up against other leading smartphones.

Galaxy S5 iPhone 5s LG G Pro 2 HTC One Price TBA $199 TBA $199 Carriers TBA AT&TSprintT-MobileVerizon Wireless TBA AT&TSprintT-MobileVerizon Wireless CPU 2.5 GHz quad-coreQualcommSnapdragon 805 Apple 64-bit A7 2.26-GHz quad-coreQualcommSnapdragon 800 1.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 Battery 2,800 mAh 1,560 mAh (reportedly) 3,200 mAh 2,600 mAh OS Android 4.4.2KitKat iOS 7 Android 4.4KitKat Android 4.1.2 RAM 2GB 2GB 3GB 2GB Display/Resolution 5.1 inches / 1920 x 1080p 4 inches / 1136 x 640p 5.9 inches /1920 x 1080p 4.7 inches /1920 x 1080p Front/RearCamera 2.1-MP / 16-MP 1.2-MP / 8-MP 2.1-MP / 13-MP 2.1-MP / 4-MP Size 5.59 x 2.85 x 0.31 inches 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches 6.2 x 3.2 x 0.33 inches 5.31 x 2.63 x 0.28 inches Weight 5.11 ounces 3.95 ounces 6.07 ounces 5.1 ounces

Its screen has been bumped up by a tenth of an inch to 5.1 inches, but Samsung's Galaxy S5 retains the same 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution as on the S4. That's still ahead of Apple's latest iPhone (1136 x 640p), and is on a par with the HTC One and LG G Pro 2. The S5's 5.1-inch face is larger than the HTC One's 4.7-inch or the iPhone 5s' 4-inch screens, which will make reading text-heavy websites or emails easier. The LG G Pro 2, a phablet, has a larger 5.9-inch display.

The Galaxy S5 (5.59 x 2.85 x 0.31 inches) is bigger and slightly thicker than both the HTC One (5.31 x 2.63 x 0.28 inches) and the iPhone 5s (4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches), but smaller than the phablet G Pro 2 (6.2 x 3.2 x 0.33 inches). Its 5.11-ounce weight is about the same as the HTC One (5.1 ounces) and is significantly heavier than the iPhone 5s (3.95 ounces), but is light compared to the 6.07-ounce G Pro 2.

Inside, the S5 packs a 2.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 CPU with 2GB of RAM. That should be faster than the LG G Pro 2 (2.26-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800, 3GB RAM) and the HTC One (1.7-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600, 2GB RAM). The iPhone 5s sports Apple's own A7 chip, which delivers zippy 64-bit performance.

With a 2,800 mAh battery, the S5 should last longer than the S4's 2,600 mAh one, which survived for an average of 6 hours on our battery test. That's more juice than the HTC One (2,600 mAh) and the iPhone 5s (reportedly 1,560 mAh), but smaller than the G Pro 2's 3,200 mAh power pack.

Those who depend on their smartphones to capture pictures will love the S5's new 16-MP rear shooter, which packs more pixels than the HTC One (4-MP), the iPhone 5s (8-MP) and the LG G Pro 2 (13-MP). Apple's latest iSight camera offers bigger pixels though, which means your pictures may look clearer despite the lower resolution. The iPhone 5s' camera beat the Galaxy S4 and the 41-MP Nokia Lumia 1020 in our camera shootouts, and there's a good chance it will beat the S5's 16-MP setup as well. We'll have to wait till we get a unit in to review to find out if it does, but we believe Samsung will load the camera app with fun and useful tools to make its shooter better.

A useful suite of Samsung apps also make the S5 a sweeter package. With an improved S Health fitness tracking app that now monitors your heart rate, the S5 can be a health nut's favorite companion. Samsung also added a fingerprint scanner, a feature we've only seen on the iPhone 5s and the HTC One Max so far, and the S5 meets IP67 standards for dust and water resistance.

We can compare the specs of the phones on paper for a good idea for how they perform, but to get a more comprehensive understanding of how the Galaxy S5 stacks up against rival smartphones, we'll have to put it through a full set of tests.