Samsung Gives Galaxy Note 3 Owners Free $50 Google Play Cards

Samsung wants to give you a little something extra for buying its $299 Galaxy Note 3, a $50 Google Play Store gift card. The offer applies to anyone who has bought a Note 3 in the U.S. and runs through Jan. 6, or until 30,000 gift cards have been given away. The $50 can be used toward anything available in the Play Store including apps, games, movies, music and books.

To sign up to get your gift card, visit samsungnote3.prizelogic.com and enter the phone number for your new Note 3. On the next page, you'll have to enter your contact information including your name, email and address. Next, find your device's IMEI number, which can be found under Status in the Device menu under Settings, and enter it into the provide dialogue box. Click submit, and you'll get a confirmation note telling you that your $50 will arrive shortly.

We ran through the process and were finished in less than five minutes. The gift card arrived via email in about two minutes. An extra $50 can go a long way to filling up your Note 3, or if you're giving it as a gift, you can use it to help your gift recipient get started with their brand new phablet.