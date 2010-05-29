G Styled: The HTC Evo 4G - The True Savior of Sprint!

Okay, we all know that Sprint has been dying a slow death for awhile now and they need something that can cure them. They tried with the Palm Pre, which really is a great phone, but matching two dying companies wasn't the best of ideas. But with the HTC Evo 4G Sprint really has the chance to shine. If they market it right, like the Droid did for Verizon, the Evo could do it for Sprint.

This phone has everything you could ever want: 4G speed, huge gorgeous screen, 720p HD recording, two way video calling, and more. And, yes, unlike the HD2, it had Android under the hood instead of Windows Mobile.

Speaking of the HTC HD2, I did a side-by-side comparison of the two. You see the Evo and HD2 are about the same size and form factor, but I couldn't stand behind the HD2. With the Evo it is like HTC took every negative thing I had to say about the HD2 and fixed it.

For example: no Windows Mobile! Just that alone makes the Evo so sweet. Seeing the Evo with Android makes me think of what could of been if Google released their first device on the original HTC HD instead of the G1. Granted, Android was only around version 1, but I can only imagine how hot that very first Android device would have been if it was on the original HTC HD.

Then there is that bottom row of buttons on the HD2. On the Evo, instead of awkwardly sticking out, they are inline with the device, so it is smooth with the screen. A very nice touch!

Even the camera lense is slimmer than on the HD2. Shoot, the HTC Evo 4G even has a kickstand, so if you want to get your movie on, you can put it on your desk and watch without holding it. The kickstand is seamlessly placed within the phone, so it doesn't stick out or distract from the overall design.

Seriously, I can go on and on about this phone. I'm highly upset that a phone of this caliber isn't on AT&T yet, but that is beside the point. The HTC Evo 4G is now the hottest phone on Sprint, and just about the hottest phone period that you can get right now. If you are on Sprint and get any other phone besides this one, you have problems. If you’re thinking about switching from another carrier, I say go for it!

G Style HTC Evo 4G Rating: Fashion Icon

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own and we wouldn't have it any other way.