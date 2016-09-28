Fujitsu Warns ScanSnap Isn't Compatible With macOS Sierra (Update)

If you own and rely on Fujitsu's ScanSnap scanners, you should hold off on updating your MacBook to macOS Sierra. The company warns that the ScanSnap application isn't yet compatible with the new OS, and that current files created with the app could also be affected.

Update: ScanSnap has provided more specific information about which actions in macOS Sierra cause compatibility problems. You can find that list here. The company hopes to have a fix out in October.

Specifically, some pages in existing PDF files can turn into blank pages when Sierra makes them searchable, and and black and white pages grow in size because they're saved as if they're in color. The same problem can occur with new files produced by ScanSnap in tandem with Sierra.

Additionally, pages can be deleted when using the Merge Pages feature, and scanning can miss the back of business cards that are organized in Fujitsu's CardMinder.

These issues occur in every ScanSnap scanner, including the Evernote version. On a page on its website, Fujitsu wrote that it will provide a solution "as soon as available."

It isn't unusual for existing applications to not be completely compatible with a new operating system. Whether you use a Fujitsu scanner or not, you're better off waiting a couple of days after any major operating system update to make sure that all of your most crucial software works. In this case, Fujitsu is simply warning users ahead of the curve.

