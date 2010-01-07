Fujitsu Announces 8 LifeBooks, Ranging from 5.6 Inches to 18.4

Fujitsu's newest LifeBook notebooks, announced today, are nothing if not eclectic: they run the gamut from a 5.6-inch handheld to an 18.4-inch desktop replacement. And, of course, it wouldn't be a 2010 CES product launch with at least one tablet, and Fujitsu delivers there, too. Without further ado, here's what Fujitsu announced:

Business Notebooks

The LifeBook UH900 is a 5.6-inch handheld with a multi-touch display, a GPS receiver, and integrated Garmin Mobile GPS navigation. Because the screen is so small, you can use two fingers at a time, as opposed to four. Other specs include a four-cell battery, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The LifeBook T900 is that multi-touch tablet, whose display measures 13.3 inches. In addition to an optional dual digitizer (for pen and touch input), it has a modular bay, into which users can insert a battery, hard drive, or optical drive. Features such as a Smart Card slot and Intel's vPro technology make it IT-friendly.

The LifeBook S760 and S710 are thin-and-lights (13.3 and 14 inches, respectively). The S760 (pictured) is offered with optional Nvidia graphics with 512MB video memory. Like the T900 tablet, both go after the business crowd (or IT managers, rather) with Smart Card slots, modular bays, replicator ports, and fingerprint readers. If you want something a tad smaller, the LifeBook P770 is a 12.1-inch ultraportable that weighs 3.1 pounds.

Finally, the largest of this season's business notebooks, the LifeBook E780, has a 15.6-inch display, modular bay, Intel's vPro technology, for easy remote management, and optional Nvidia graphics with 1GB of video memory.

Consumer Notebooks

Moving up in the size spectrum, the 15.6-inch LifeBook AH550 is unique from the rest of these so far in that it's accessible to consumers, thanks to features such as HDMI out. With optional discrete graphics and the latest Intel processors, it has enough power for everyone, though, and has the potential to be a small business machine, too, we imagine.

The 18.4-inch LifeBook NH570, meanwhile, is unquestionably a consumer machine, with its discrete Nvidia graphics and full gigabyte of video memory, HDMI output, a 500GB hrad drive, and a high-speed eSATA port.