Five Things We'd Like to See from Google's Heads-Up Display

Talk about Google Goggles: Google is reportedly working on a pair of Android-powered glasses that will have a heads-up display, and respond to head movements, according to a report by 9to5google. The glasses, which reportedly look like a pair of Oakley Thumps, will have the processing equivalent of a first-gen Android phone, which 9to5google speculates could be a 1GHz ARM A8, 256MB RAM and 8GB of storage. A front-facing camera will be able to take pictures and be used with augmented reality apps.

Not much else is known about these specs, but, based on what we think we know, here are a few things we'd like to see implemented in the glasses.

1. Augmented Reality Games

When we played around with the Appfinity Appblaster, we literally had a blast shooting aliens as they floated around our office. Being able to use our iPhone's camera in a three-dimensional space added an extra layer of excitement when gaming. Now, imagine turning the world into your own virtual first-person shooter using the glasses' camera. What better way to prepare for the zombie apocalypse?

2. Enhanced Reading

A neat feature on the LG Ally let us point the phone's camera at an "Iron Man" comic book, and have a virtual Iron Man appear and then fly off the screen. While gimmicky for a phone, it can be much more useful in a pair of glasses. Imagine reading a newspaper or magazine with the Goggles, and a video featuring additional content pops up on the screen. We can also see this as a way for advertisers to get additional info about their products to consumers, though it may be unsettling for the Jolly Green Giant to suddenly appear when you reach for a can of green beans.

3. Friend Finder

Ever lose your friend in a crowd? Provided they have some sort of tracking enabled on their smart phones, you could simply swivel your head to see where they are in relation to you. Ideally, it would work sort of like Yelp's monocle feature (pictured).

4. Hands-Free Calling and Messaging

It's already in watches and cars (and, goggles), so why not glasses? Instead of having to fish your phone out of your pocket every time someone texts or calls, it would simply pop up on the display. You could then choose to answer the call or let it go straight to voicemail.

5. Driving

The biggest problem with in-car navigation systems is that you have to keep looking down to make sure you're on the right road, but what if the path was laid out right before your eyes? While it might be a bit too distracting, having the correct route illuminated would certainly cut down on u-turns.