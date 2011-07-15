Fangbangers and Audiophiles Listen Up: V-Moda True Blood V-80 Headphones Hands-On

Truebie's rejoice! Now you can proclaim seriously fangbanging style while listening to great audio. The V-Moda True Blood V-80 On-Ear Headphones are now on sale at store.hbo.com, Amazon.com, or V-Moda.com for $230, and we recently got to sink our fangs into them for a test drive.

What that $230 buys you is much more than a True Blood logo (as if that wasn't reason enough). Included in the collectible True Blood box is a detachable, Kevlar-reinforced 1-button audio/mic cable, a professional grade audio only cable, Scotchguarded and suede-covered steelflex headband, ergosoft memory foam ear cups with brushed metal face plates, and a hard-sided carrying case. The 3.5mm plug is iPhone, Android, Blackberry, and tablets compatible.

Built to last, these compact on-ear headphones come with a two-year warranty and the new Immortal Life Replacement Program, which means you'll get 50-percent off lifetime discount to replace a damaged pair. V-Moda can presumably promise this because of the company's extensive military-grade durability testing for the MIL-STD-810G specification.

But it's the "supernatural sound" quality that really offers something to write home about. During our hands-on time with the V-80s we noted smooth, clear, and bass-friendly sound while listening to house and pop music. We credit the sound-quality to the biggest-in-class 40mm high-fidelity drivers. Despite only sporting passive sound-isolation, this pair totally blocked out all sense of those around us in a humming newsroom as we rocked out to "Bad Things" by Jace Everett.

You will soon be able to "shapeshift" the pair by purchasing additional, True Blood-themed shields for $25 a pop, and we personally can't wait for our Fangtasia plate to arrive.