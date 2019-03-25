Amazon Sale: Fire Tablets From $35

When it comes to value, Amazon's Fire tablets are impossible to beat. Affordable and easy to use, they're the best cheap tablets we've reviewed.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $15 to $50 off its top three tablets. The sale is for Prime members only and you must sign into your Prime account to see the discounted price. (Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial).

The sale includes base models as well as those with larger storage capacities. After discount, the prices are:

For everyday use, we'd recommend the Fire HD 8 Tablet. It sports a better 1280 x 800-resolution screen than the cheaper Fire 7 and it packs enough kick for casual productivity. For even snappier performance and Amazon's best screen, we recommend opting for the Fire HD 10.

There's no telling when Amazon's sale will end, so if you've been on the fence about a new tablet, now is certainly the right time to make your purchase.