Dubai Hotel Guests Get the Gold iPad Treatment

For those dumb enough to spend $20,000 a night on a hotel room, there's now an accessory that will make you look like the tool you are. Hotel guests at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, which deems itself "the most luxurious hotel in the world," now get to enjoy having a gold-plated iPad right in their room.

The iPad serves as a "virtual concierge." That's helpful since walking down the hall to the reception desk that's on every floor would require too much effort. Plated in 24-carat gold, the hotel's iPads come from UK-based Gold & Co. London and sport a Burj Al Arab's logo engraved. Hotel guests can use their iPad for the extent of their stay to learn more about the hotel's services and facilities. If they really can't part with it at the end of their stay, they can purchase their very own for $10,200 in the hotel's boutique.

The luxury hotel charges between $1,400 and $20,000 a night for one of its 202 luxury rooms, and offers in-suite check-in and check-out, a rooftop tennis court, 24/7 personal butlers, a private beach, a waterpark, chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce's and helicopter transfer services. And if you're not a tablet user, you can purchase a gold-plated iPhone 5 or BlackBerry Q10 from the hotel boutique as well.

Image credit: Digital Trends