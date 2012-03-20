DisplayMate: New iPad's Display Bests Competition, but Still Room for Improvement

Over at DisplayMate, Dr. Raymond M. Soneira has published a pretty thorough evaluation of the new iPad's 2048 x 1536 Retina display—and the verdict is that it's pretty darn impressive.

Soneira compared the latest iPad to the iPad 2 and the iPhone 4 (which, incidentally, apparently outperforms the iPhone 4S on the screen front) by running the devices through tests for screen reflections, brightness, viewing angles, colors and intensities, running time on battery and more. The results? The new iPad's display is leaps and bounds better than what you'll find on the iPad 2, along with virtually all other tablets on the market.

The new iPad's screen stands out especially for its improved sharpness and color saturation. When it comes to power consumption, the iPhone 4's display guzzles less energy, but that hardly means it offers a superior viewing experience.

The bottom line: The new iPad's display is first-in-class, but DisplayMate sees room for improvement with all mobile screens. Automatic brightness, screen reflectance, the ambient light sensor and more could all get better according to the organization, but then we'd hardly expect Apple's latest tablet to be the end-all, be-all in display technology, would we?

via DisplayMate