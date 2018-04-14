How to Disable Minimize and Maximize Animations in Windows 10



Animations are a love ‘em or hate ‘em affair. While it certainly adds a bit of flash to an otherwise uneventful action, the added stress on the GPU or CPU might prove too much for older machines to handle, forcing them to stutter under the weight of the activity.

Or, maybe you just prefer not to have them. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to turn off the minimize and maximize animations in Windows 10.