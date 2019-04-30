Leak Reveals Dell XPS 17 and Mysterious Dual-Screen Laptop

Dell may expand its XPS line of laptops sometime next year with a 17-inch model and a mysterious "XPS Dual Screen Maximus."

Those rumors come from a leaked product roadmap, published by Dutch tech site Tweekers, that supposedly shows the release schedule for XPS laptops until 2022. If the leak is legit, Dell will also refresh the XPS 13 in early 2020 and release a new XPS 15 a few months after. Those who have been waiting for Dell to finally refresh the XPS 13 2-in-1 are also in luck. Based on the leak, a new convertible will launch between July and August of this year with Intel Ice Lake-U CPUs.

Most of the upcoming XPS laptops feature in the leak are your typical refreshes, but two entries appear to be entirely new models: The XPS 17 7700 (codename: Stradale) and the XPS Dual Screen Maximus. The XPS 17 7700 will supposedly come with a Comet Lake-H CPU and Nvidia's newest GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics. Of course, the model number all but confirms a 17-inch display, though screen size is not explicitly described in the leak.

The roadmap doesn't provide any specific information about the "Dual Screen Maximus," but the name hints at a device similar to the bizarre Lenovo Yoga Book C930, which has a secondary E Ink display on the deck along with a standard 10.8-inch IPS display. There's also a chance that this mysterious device has a foldable design that's more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Credit: USPTO

That wouldn't be a huge surprise. After all, Gregory Bryant, the senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, told PCWorld last year that the company is experimenting with "bendables and foldables." And as Digital Trends points out, Dell has already filed a patent illustrating a device that lets you attach multiple displays to its base, effectively creating a multi-screen workstation in a portable form.

Dell has not confirmed the roadmap, so you should take the timeline with a grain of salt. But if it is correct, then Dell has some seriously mouthwatering XPS laptop in the pipeline.