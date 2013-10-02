Trending

Dell XPS 15: First 15-inch Laptop with Quad HD+ Screen

Watch out, MacBook Pro. The Dell XPS 15 is the first 15-inch laptop in the world to have a quad HD+ IGZO display (3200 x 1800 pixels). This makes the machine the world's highest resolution 15.6-inch laptop. The pixel count is even higher than the MacBook Pro with Retina Display (2880 x 1800).

The XPS 15 will feature fourth-generation Intel Core processors as well as Nvidia graphics, making the XPS 15 the most powerful 15-inch notebook in Dell's lineup.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 is getting a full HD touch display, 4th Generation Intel Core processor (Haswell). Dell says the carbon fiber design is still the most compact 13-inch laptop on the market. Users can expect up to 10.5 hours of battery life. 

Up until now, we haven't seen any apps in the Windows Store that are optimized for super high-res screens, but you will be able to better enjoy video playback and more detail when editing photos.

