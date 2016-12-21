Dell Leaks New XPS 15 with Kaby Lake, GTX 1050 GPU

We knew Dell would eventually refresh the XPS 15 with Kaby Lake, but now we know that it's coming sooner rather than later. The website videocardz.com found an early listing for the new XPS 15, and it comes with some surprises, including an Nvidia Pascal GPU.

The listing is still available on Dell's website, but all of the information has been scrapped. Luckily, our friends at Windows Central archived the original listing. It shows the XPS 15 9560 with seventh-generation CPUs: i3-7100HQ, i5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ, an option for a 4K display and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM (I'm curious to see if you can get a little gaming done with this). You'll get up to 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD of HDD for storage.

It will adopt a Killer Wireless card (like the XPS 13 did) for improved Wi-Fi connectivity and support an optional fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support.

There's no word on price or release dates, but it's likely that we'll get more news on that front at CES in Las Vegas in January.

