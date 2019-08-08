Trending

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: First Ice Lake Laptop Is Now For Sale

By News 

Dell opened up pre-orders on its hotly anticipated XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 just earlier today. As the first Intel Athena verified laptop to hit the market, this refined XPS outperforms previous models. 

Similar to Intel's Ultrabook standard of minimum specifications, Athena is a seal of approval that ensures consumers have the latest and greatest in hardware. This class of laptops survives long days, offers powerful processing power, uses AI-powered hardware optimization and fits into ultra portable form factors.

Starting from $999, the new 2-in-1 XPS 13 is packing plenty of power. The base model comes loaded with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x memory, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe. 

You can pre-order the first 5 SKUs of the XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 with configurations can climb up to $2,650 with a maxed out Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU. Orders have an anticipated ship date of September 9. 

Hunter Fenollol

Hunter Fenollol is Laptop’s editorial intern, where he covers the latest industry news and products. With a public relations degree from Long Island University, Hunter worked as a publicity specialist for independent game companies prior to joining the team. When he’s not working, you can find Hunter catching some sun at the beach with friends, babysitting his two little sisters or playing the latest video games.