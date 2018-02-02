Chrome OS 64 Arrives: Here Are the New Features

Google rolled out the Chrome 64 browser for Windows, Mac and Linux last week, but now it's updating the Chrome OS for its Chromebooks. The OS gets a whole bunch of new features, and the latest version will roll out over the next couple of weeks.

The OS will get the same tab-muting capabilities as the browser, so you can shut up web pages that have annoying autoplay videos or ads by right-clicking on a tab and selecting the option to mute them.

There's also a new method of taking screenshots: Hold down the power and volume keys on 2-in-1 Chromebooks, just as you would on an Android device.

The other big features are security-based. There are features to prevent redirects to malicious websites, and you'll also be able to enable VPN services for Google Play apps.

Some Android apps running on Chrome OS should have improved split-view capabilities. Others have already been optimized to run in the background, so it sounds like that experience is getting more stable.

