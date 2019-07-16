Killer Prime Day Laptop Deal: $280 Off HP Envy x360 15t

Prime Day may be coming to an end tonight, but there are still plenty of laptop deals out there.

Today only, you can get the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Laptop for just $588.99 via coupon "FIVEMORE" from HP direct. Traditionally priced at $869.99, that's $281 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible laptop. It's also $192 cheaper than Amazon's Prime Day price for the same configuration.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB of SSD.

Buy the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Laptop for just $588.99 from HP

In our HP Envy x360 review, we liked its stylish design and solid sound. Although we thought the screen could be brighter, the HP Envy x360 is an affordable machine that looks great in any setting. We gave it a 3 out of 5 star rating for its overall design and performance.

Performance-wise, the HP Envy x360 offers great speed for solid multitasking. We tested the Ryzen 5 2500U CPU model in our lab and it scored a Geekbench 4 general-performance benchmark score of 10,079. While it narrowly falls short of the 11,040 average for mainstream laptops, it excelled in our OpenOffice macro test. It matched 20,000 names to addresses in 3 minutes and 21 seconds.

In terms of audio output, the HP Envy x360 laptop's speakers have boast the fine tuning of audio experts, Bang & Olufsen. It filled our medium-size conference room with great reproductions of Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer." The Flute solos sounded crystal clear, trumpets hit strong, and Gabriel's falsettos came through accurately.

Simply put. the Envy x360 is a solid choice if you're looking for a great performing laptop/tablet hybrid machine.

HP Envy x360 15t Laptop