Most Anticipated Intel Ice Lake Laptops: Yoga C930, HP Envy 13 and More

Intel's long-awaited 10th Gen Ice Lake processors will arrive in laptops later this year. Based on our benchmark tests, the new chips should provide significant performance and graphics gains over 8th Gen chips. Combine that with all of the features Intel previously outlined, and this next generation of laptops is shaping up to be an intriguing one.

So far, we know of a few products that will come equipped with 10th Gen CPUs and Dell's excellent XPS 13 2-in-1 is already available with Ice Lake chips. Many of those confirmed models are follow-ups to some of our favorite laptops. Here are the upcoming laptops that will be powered by 10th Gen Ice Lake processors.

Lenovo Yoga S940

Don't let the Yoga branding fool you, the Yoga S940is a clamshell laptop, one with an exceptionally thin aluminum chassis and a stunning 13.9-inch, 4K display with HDR that made my jaw drop to the keyboard when we went hands on with the notebook earlier this year. The Yoga S940's standout feature is what Lenovo calls a "wrap-around display." It's subtle, but the Contour Glass covering the panel curves at the edges, much like Samsung's Galaxy phones. So far, the S940 is shaping up to be a serious competitor to the Dell XPS 13, especially if it gets anywhere close to Lenovo's 15-hour battery life estimates. CPU: Up to Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: TBD | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 13.9 inches, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

HP Envy 13 Wood Series

We went hands on with HP's newest design achievement, the HP Envy 13 Wood Series, earlier this year and have been anxiously awaiting the laptops' arrival ever since. Now that we know it will come equipped with Ice Lake CPUs (and an optional MX250 GPU), the Envy 13 Wood Series has soared higher up our list of most anticipated laptops. Now, about the name: The Envy 13 Wood Series laptops have an authentic wood inlay that runs across the palm rest and touchpad, while the rest of the chassis is made of aluminum. Along with their striking design, these 13-, 15- and 17-inch laptops will have either a 1080p or 4K display and feature HP's webcam kill switch and optional Sure View display security features. CPU: Up to Core i7 | GPU: Up to MX250 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 13.3 inches/15 inches/17 inches, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches (13inches) | Weight: TBD

Acer Swift 5

Intel and Acer haven't officially announced the Swift 5as an Ice Lake-powered system, but a new version of the ultralightweight laptop was spotted at Computex with 10th Gen chips. Because it's still under wraps, we don't know much about this model. However, if it's anything like the previous version we reviewed, expect a featherweight magnesium-alloy chassis, a vivid display and good battery life. CPU: 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: TBD | Storage: TBD | Display: 14.1 inches, 1080p (expected) | Size: TBD | Weight: TBD

Credit: Laptop Mag