Best Laptops for Playing Tekken 7

Tekken 7 drops June 2, and once again, fans will be able to beat friends and foes alike into submission. There will be old and new faces, such as Marshall Law, Nina Williams, Katarina and Gigas. According to various reports, Tekken 7 will be the final chapter of the brutal Mishima clan battle for the Devil gene. Sounds like a grand ole' time, but are you and your laptop up for the challenge?

In order to get in on the face-pounding action, your notebook will have to meet the following minimum or recommended requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor Intel Core Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent Intel Core i5-4690 3.5GHz or equivalent Memory 6GB RAM 8GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB, GTX 750Ti 2GB, or equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 equivalent or higher DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband internet connection Storage 60GB available space 60GB available space

If your laptop falls short of the mark, it might be time to start thinking about investing in a new system. To help you narrow down the search, here are some of our top choices.

Origin PC Eon15-S (Best Under $1,000)

You don't need to spend an arm or leg to get your licks in on Tekken 7. Starting at $999, you can get the Eon15-S, one of Orign PC's first thin-and-light gaming laptops. For that fairly reasonable price, you get a 15-inch gaming system that's reasonably svelte with an understated design, good overall Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti performance, fast transfer speeds and decent battery life. This system stays cool when gaming, too.

Razer Blade (Best Portable)

Sometimes you want to take those battles on the go. For those occasions, there's the Razer Blade. This 14-inch beauty is made from black CNC aluminum, which is why it weighs only 4.2 pounds. But don't let its slender build fool you: This laptop ack a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU to help you dole out some serious punishment for those foolish enough to test your skills.

Alienware 13 OLED (Best Display)

There's just something about seeing your opponent take a devastating power move and crumple in a heap before your feet. Enhance that feeling of accomplishment with the Alienware 13. Thanks to that captivating OLED display, your victory and the subsequent replays will be a thing of beauty.

Alienware 15 R3 (Best 15-inch)

Thanks to some rather robust hardware, including an over-clockable Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1070 and a G-Sync display, this notebook serves up crazy frame rates without a hint of lag. And that’s good, because this game is so pretty, you won't want to miss a single kick or punch. And when you're done beating down challengers, you can use the integrated eye-tracker to log in to the system, launch apps or dim the screen with a simple look.

Asus ROG G752 OC Edition (Best 17-inch)

It's not Jin or Kazuya's Devil genes, but the Asus ROG G752 OC Edition can access more power by way of its overclocked Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia 1070 GPU. That means when it's time to deal that finishing blow, the G752 will deliver buttery-smooth frame rates. And because of its sexy futuristic design, it'll look good doing it.

Acer Predator 21 X (Best Splurge)

The Predator 21 X is an exercise in immodest overindulgence that I can get behind. Priced at $8,999, this is the first laptop to feature a curved display that, when combined with Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, makes for a seriously immersive gaming experience. If that wasn't enough, you get an overclockable Intel Core i7 processor and two Nvidia GTX 1080 GPUs in an SLI configuration and a pair of 512GB NVMe PCIe SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration. Just don't go all power-hungry on us, like Heihachi, OK?