Best Dell Labor Day Sales: Save on XPS, Alienware, More

Labor Day is here and Dell continues to discount a variety of laptops and PCs during its Labor Day sale. The PC manufacturer is cutting prices sitewide on everything from its XPS 13 to its Inspiron Chromebooks.

Even better, you can use coupon code "50OFF699" on select purchases of $699 or more to save an extra $50. Or use coupon "IGD17" to save 17% on select Alienware machines.

Alienware m15 from $912.99: The Alienware m15 is not a cheap laptop, so when it goes on sale, we listen. Currently, Dell is taking from $280 off the base config. Use coupon "IGD17" to drop its price further to $912.99. The base model packs a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 GPU.

Alienware New m15 from $1,203.49: The new m15 sports a modern design with a soft-touch finish and dual-intake/dual exhaust vents. Hardware-wise, it features a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Use coupon "IGD17" to drop its price to $1,203.49, which is $296 off.

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor for $279.99: The 25-inch Alienware AW2518HF is one of the best gaming monitors you can get. It's also one of the priciest. However, it's currently $220 off during Dell's Labor Day sale. It offers 1080p resolution, 1ms response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. It's part of Dell's larger monitors sale.

XPS 13 (9380) for $1,079.99: The XPS 13 is as close to perfect as a laptop can get. It offers the right balance of style, power, and elegance. This config offers a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "50OF699" save you an extra $50 for a final price of $1,079.99.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook from $179.99: Ideal for students who don't need a hefty laptop, the Inspiron Chromebook packs all you need for everyday computing in the cloud. It's currently $40 off.

Dell G3 15 for $899.99: The G3 15 is the laptop you get when gaming isn't your top priority, but you'd still like to have the option to play the occasional game. This base model features a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid HDD, and a GTX 1050 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $899.99.

In addition to laptops and gaming rigs, Dell's Labor Day sale is also discounting headphones, 4K TVs, and Bluetooth speakers. Make sure to check back as we update our story with new deals.