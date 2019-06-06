Killer Deal: Our Favorite Chromebooks Are $150 Off

If you want a reliable laptop at a low price, then we recommend buying a Chromebook. Running Google's lightweight Chrome OS, Chromebooks are simple to operate and generally offer long battery life and fast start times, which makes them perfect for students or frequent travelers.

If that's what you're looking for in a laptop, then today is a great time to buy. That's because Best Buy has a killer sale on some of our favorite Chromebooks, including the HP Chromebook x2 and the Samsung Chromebook Plus.

Originally $599, the HP Chromebook x2 is currently on sale for $449. This detachable 2-in-1 laptop has a 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600-pixel touch screen and packs an Intel Core m3-7Y30 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

HP Chromebook x2 for $449 ($150 off, Core m3/4GB/32GB eMMC)

We gave the Chromebook x2 high praise in our review, and even awarded it an Editor's Choice award for its bright, vivid display, nearly 9-hour battery life and comfortable keyboard. The x2 quickly rose to the top of our best Chromebooks rankings and was only recently dethroned by the Asus Chromebook Flip C434.

MORE: Best Chromebook: Reviews & Comparisons of Top-Rated ...

Best Buy is also knocking $150 off the price of the Samsung Chromebook Plus, which brings its price down to $449. This Samsung laptop has nearly identical specs to the Chromebook x2, including a 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display along with a Core m3-7Y30 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Chromebook Plus for $449 ($149 off, Core m3/4GB/64GB eMMC)

But unlike the HP, the Samsung Chromebook Plus has a traditional 2-in-1 design, which means you can rotate the display all the way back to convert the laptop into a tablet. And the display's 3:2 ratio makes this notebook feel more natural as a tablet than most of its competitors. Also a four-star rated product, the Chromebook Plus has a super thin and lightweight design, a colorful display and the included stylus works like a charm.

Lastly, the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 is on sale for $549 ($150 off). That might seem like a lot of money for a Chromebook, but this system has some serious muscle thanks to its Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga C630 (15.6-inch) for $549 ($150 off, Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD)

While we haven't reviewed this 15.6-inch model, we quite liked the 13.3-inch version for its superslim design, sturdy aluminum chassis and very long battery life.

It's not clear how long this Best Buy sale will last, so you might want to jump on it soon.