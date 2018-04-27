Best Buy's Fire Sale: Best Laptop Deals

The end of the month has arrived and Best Buy is celebrating with a fire sale on many of our favorite premium laptops.
The big-box retailer has been on a price-cutting rampage as of late, and below, we're highlighting the best deals on some of our favorite machines.
For everyday power users, Best Buy is offering the Dell XPS 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,399.99. This machine packs a 13.3-inch QHD+ 3200 x 1800 touch LCD, 1.3GHz Core i7-7Y75 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. By comparison, Dell sells this same configuration for $1,812.99.
For a machine that's just as stylish, but slightly more affordable, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface 13.5-inch Laptop for $599 ($200 off). This base model packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touch LCD, 1GHz Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
Gamers should check out the Asus ROG GL502VM 15.6-inch Laptop. At $899.99, it's $300 off and packs a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 15.6-inch 1080p G-Sync LCD, 12GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and a 3GB GTX 1060 graphics card. Traditionally, this laptop sells for $1,200-plus.
Good news if you're an Apple fan. Best Buy is taking $250 off MacBook Air configurations, $350 off MacBook Pro configurations, and up to $80 off the previous-gen Apple iPad with a starting price of $259.99.
Best Buy's sale runs through April 28.