Belkin Announces New Samsung Galaxy S III Cases at CTIA

Bring on the avalanche of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S III. Here at CTIA 2012, Belkin just announced a new line of stylish cases that should be a snug fit for Samsung's new flagship smartphone. If you're planning to be a proud new owner of one of the best Android smartphones out there, one of these spiffy sheaths should make your handset especially eye-catching.



Prices range from $24.99 for the Grip Sheer, Shield and Shield Sheer styles to $29.99 for the Grip Glam, Grip Weave and Shield Fade variety. Belkin's collection of accessories comes in a multitude of finishes and colors to bestow that besotted gadget with a distinct and personal flair. In a supplemental release, the accessories-maker has also come out with a new range of Galaxy S III armbands ($24.99) for technophiles with active lifestyles.

Expect the special Galaxy S III cases and sport armbands to drop into stores beginning in June.