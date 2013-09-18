AT&T's 99 Cent Samsung Galaxy S III Mini Launching Sept. 27

If you're looking to own one of Samsung's popular Galaxy S handsets but don't have the cash for a shiny new Galaxy S4, an alternative has arrived. Starting on Sept. 19, AT&T customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S III mini, a condensed $0.99 version of the 2012 smartphone set to launch on Sept. 27.

The Galaxy S III Mini crunches the original Galaxy S III's 4.8-inch screen down to 4 inches, retaining the Super AMOLED screen of its predecessor. Powered by a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM, the S III Mini operates on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and will support AT&T's 4G LTE network. The device packs a 5-MP rear camera and will support a host of standard Galaxy functions, such as S Beam for instantly sharing content and S Voice for customized voice commands.

Samsung originally unveiled the Galaxy S III Mini almost a year ago in what seemed like a direct response to the iPhone 5 launch. However, the phone was initially exclusive to Germany, so AT&T's launch will mark the first time the mini makes its way stateside.

We praised last year's Galaxy S III for its powerful visuals and impressive audio, and AT&T's mini version looks to retain many of the same features for under a dollar with a two-year contract. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S III mini starting Sept. 19 at AT&T's official website.