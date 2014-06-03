ASUS ROG GX500 Packs 4K Display, Nvidia GeForce 860

ASUS' latest ROG (Republic of Gamers) laptop brings new meaning to the phrase sharp shooting. The 15-inch GX500 packs a stunning 4K display that can show 100 percent of the NTSC color gamut in a sharp-looking package. We went hands-on with the ROG GX500 at Computex Taiwan and loved the notebook's gorgeous display and silhouette.

We were enamored of the beautiful, crystal-clear display on the GX500's 15.6-inch IPS display. Thanks to ASUS' VisualMaster technology, the screen showed accurate and vivid colors when we viewed a picture of purple and red paint on a little girl's hands.You can always tweak the resolution down to 2K, if you prefer.

At just 0.75 inches thick and 4.9 pounds light, the GX500 proves you don't have to be bulky to be a beast. The notebook's GeForce 860M chip and Intel Core i7 CPU should give it enough power for you to frag enemies with ease. While we didn't get a chance to try out any games on the demo unit, we observed zippy performance as we jumped from the Start screen to the traditional desktop, and demo videos played smoothly.

We also loved the brushed metal finish on the GX500's lid, along with the ASUS logo and ROG badge below it.

Thanks to Nvidia's GeForce Experience platform, you can use cool features such as automatic game optimization and ShadowPlay. The latter automatically records segments of your games (depending on how you have it set) so you can upload and share your most triumphant moments. You'll also find Nvidia's Battery Boost technology to squeeze more power out of the GX500's 6-cell battery.

ASUS has yet to release price information about the GX500, but the company's reps told us it could cost between $1,799 and $1,999 depending on configuration, and be available in September or early October. Stay tuned for a full review to see just well the GX500 performs.