The Asus Laptops Being Upgraded to Kaby Lake in 2017

At CES 2017,  Asus announced that it is updating its line of laptops, including 2-in-1s and regular notebooks. The new lineup includes an array of budget options, models with discrete graphics cards and a variety of high-resolution screen options.

 Check out the first batch of Asus' Kaby Lake laptops launching this year:

Asus ZenBook UX310

Available: NowCPU:Seventh-gen Intel Core i3, i5 or i7GPU:Nvidia GeForce 940MXRAM:Up to 16GBScreen: 13.3 inches,Up to 3200 x 1800

Asus ZenBook UX510

Available:NowCPU:Seventh-gen Intel Core i3, i5 or i7GPU:Nvidia GeForce GTX 950RAM:Up to 16GBScreen: 15.6 inches,Up to 3840 x 2160

Asus ZenBook UX330

Available:NowCPU:Seventh-gen Intel Core i5 or i7RAM:Up to 16GBScreen: 13.3inches,Up to 3200 x 1800Why You Should Care:It's crafted from solid aluminum and is 0.53 inches thin.

Asus ZenBook Flip UX360UA

Available:May 2017CPU:Seventh-gen Intel Core i5 or i7RAM:Up to 16GBScreen: 13.3inches,Up to 3200 x 1800Why You Should Care:It's Asus' Kaby Lake convertible 2-in-1 with a 360-degree hinge for use in laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes.

Asus Transformer Pro T3034

Available:May 2017CPU:Seventh-gen Intel Core i3, i5 or i7RAM:Up to 16GBScreen: 13.3inches,Up to 3200 x 1800Why You Should Care:It's Asus' Kaby Lake detachable 2-in-1 with a selection of keyboards that have 1.4 millimeters of vertical travel.

