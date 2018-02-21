Asus' GTX-Based Budget Gaming Rig Now $799

Finding a good gaming laptop is hard, but finding one that's reliable and costs under $1,000 is an even more daunting task.

For the casual gamer who doesn't need to play today's games at their maximum settings, Amazon has the Asus FX503VD Gaming Laptop for $799. That's $200 off and $66 under Newegg's price for this same configuration.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD with 1TB HDD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. The entry-level GPU will let you play top games at medium to high settings.

The laptop has a slim, 0.94-inch profile, which is complimented by its sleek design. The anti-ghosting keyboard offers 1.8mm of travel distance and is also backlit for late-night gaming sessions. The laptop was also designed so that you can easily access its SSD via a single screw, should you need to upgrade it in the future.

If you want to save an extra $100, you can ditch the 128GB SSD and opt for the 1TB Hybrid HDD, which totals $699. Either way, you're getting a solid machine at a price that won't break the bank.