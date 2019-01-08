Here's Every New Asus Chromebook at CES 2019

Editor's Note: We've updated this article with personal photos of the products as well as a newly revealed laptop, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434.

CES 2019 is here, and Asus showcased its four new Chromebooks just before the Las Vegas supershow officially kicks off.

The assortment in Asus' original press release included the 9.7-inch Chromebook Tablet CT100, the 11.6-inch Chromebook C204, the convertible Chromebook Flip C214 and the built-tough 14-inch Chromebook C403. However, we did get to see a new Chromebook that will land on the premium side of the fence, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434.

ASUS CES 2019 Chromebook Specs

Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100 Asus Chromebook C204 / Flip C214 Asus Chromebook C403 Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Display (inches, pixels) 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 14-inch, 1366 x 768 (non-touch and touch options) 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen Yes Optional (C204); Yes (C214) No Yes Weight 1.3 pounds 2.7 pounds 3.8 pounds 3.2 pounds Processor OP1 Hexa-core Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N3350 Intel Core i7-8500Y Graphics Mali-T864 Integrated Intel HD Graphics 600 Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500 Intel UMA Graphics Memory Up to 4GB Up to 4GB (C204); Up to 8GB (C214) Up to 4GB Up to 8GB Storage Up to 32GB 32GB (C204); 64GB (C214) 32GB 128GB Ports 1x USB Type-C, microSD, headphone jack 2x USB Type-C (both), 2x USB 3.1 (C204), 1x USB 3.1 (C214), microSD, headphone jack 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, microSD, headphone jack 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.1, microSD, headphone jack, lock slot Dimensions 9.4 x 6.8 x 0.4 inches 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.77 to 0.79 inches 13.5 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches

Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100

The Chromebook Tablet CT100 is Asus' first Chrome OS slate, and the company's looking to make it drop-proof with a rubberized chassis that's rated for falls from up to 3 feet and 3 inches high. It features a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536-pixel screen.

We're not sure how fast to expect it to be, as the CT100 runs on a OP1 Hexa-core CPU, which Asus claims to be "made for Chromebooks," and a Mali-T864 GPU. The tablet will have up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Hopefully Google solves Chrome OS' laggy touch issues before this model ships.

Asus Chromebook C204, C214 Flip

Asus' Chromebook C204 succeeds its Chromebook C202, and at 0.77 inches thick, it's thinner than its 0.88-inch thick predecessor. It looks to offer similar durability, though, with a rubberized chassis with thick corner bumpers and a spill-and-tamper resistant keyboard.

The C204 is focused on improved input, with an optional touch screen (which the C202 didn't have) and keys that feature 1.5 millimeters of travel for comfortable typing. This model packs 4GB of RAM and a Celeron N4000 CPU, dual USB 3.1 ports and dual USB Type-C ports. It's supposed to last "all day long" thanks to its 50 watt-hour battery, but Asus didn't provide a battery life estimation.

The convertible ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is a step up from the C204, with a bend-back 2-in-1 design. While it's got the same rugged chassis and keyboard, Asus gave it a durable 360-degree hinge. The C214's also got an optional stylus and slot, so kids have no reason to lose them.

The C214 is also similar to the C204 on specs, with the same Celeron N4000 processor (an upgrade to the N4100 will be available). It will also offer twice as much storage and memory with (8GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC). And while it also has two USB Type-C ports, it only has one USB 3.1 port. Asus also moved the world-facing camera to the bottom right corner of the palm rest, as the previous above-keyboard area proved easily obscured.

Asus Chromebook C403

For students wanting a bigger, bolder Chromebook, the C403 is a 14-inch laptop that measures 13.5 x 9 x 0.8 inches, for a form-factor that the company promises is "no bigger than a textbook, and easily fits into any bag or backpack."

Just like its siblings, the C403 features a ruggedized exterior and keyboard for bumps and spills, respectively, but its hinge only rotates 180 degrees (not a full 360) for lay-flat mode, so that kids can tower over while they touch its screen. The C403 will include the Celeron N3350 processor, up to 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual USB Type-C ports and dual USB 3.1 ports.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

If you're not a fan of the plastic and chunky design on some of Asus' other Chromebooks, Asus is also offering the Chromebook Flip C434, which sports a sleek, aluminum chassis that measures only 0.6 inches thin and weighs just 3.2 pounds. And you don't have to worry about accidentally dropping it on your way to class either -- that chassis is MIL-STD-810G tested.

The Chromebook Flip C434 can get you up to a Core i7-8500Y processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, which will tear through any Google Doc you throw at it. On top of that, you also get a vibrant 14-inch, 1080p panel with relatively slim bezels, which is perfect for watching movies in your free time.

The keyboard felt nice and bouncy as I typed on it, which is definitely an improvement upon many other Chromebooks with lower key travel.

We can expect the Chromebook Flip C434 launch sometime between late March and early April, starting at $550.

Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks as well as more CES 2019 coverage.