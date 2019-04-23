Apple Stores Will Soon Fix MacBook Keyboards "Next Day" (Report)

Apple's failure-prone MacBook keyboard problems have become an even higher priority than before. According to a leaked document, Apple's giving its Genius Bar technicians a shorter window for MacBook keyboard repair times than was previously reported.

An internal memo titled "How to support Mac customers with keyboard-related repairs in store," was reportedly sent to Apple Store employees last week, according to MacRumors. In the note, the company declares that said repairs "should be prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time."

That window would be one fifth the "about five days" estimate mentioned in recent reporting from 9to5Mac, which is similar to the The Wall Street Journal's note of "Replacement can take days or even a week."

The document also suggests that this process will be sped up as "most keyboard-related repairs will be required to be completed in store until further notice." To enable their Geniuses to perform faster repairs, the company has shipped "additional service parts" to stores.

Apple's note to its staff doesn't specify a reasoning for the edict, though Apple CEO Tim Cook has consistently noted Apple's high customer satisfaction numbers at the start of his keynote presentations.

